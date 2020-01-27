CANON CITY, Colo.—It is with great sadness that the family of Ronnie Kimmell announces his passing on January 20, 2020 at the age of 72.
Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Sheila and his daughters, Sherry (Zane) Odegard and Stacy (Kevin) Pitts and father, Jim. Ron will also be fondly remembered by his four grandsons, Trevor, Alex, Isaak and Jakob; by his brothers, Greg (Carla) Kimmell and Rodney (Carol) Kimmell; and his sister, Karen Kimmell.
You have free articles remaining.
Ron was predeceased by his son, Ricky; daughter Lisa; brothers, Bobby and Brian; and mother, Rose.
Born in Oregon, Ron spent most of his years in Montana before relocating to Colorado in 1989. Ron proudly served in the Marine Corps before settling into a career surrounding real estate to include building, appraising and more. As he transitioned into semi-retirement he enjoyed building, remodeling and working on cars with his dear friends, Alan, Rob and Larry as well as other family members. He was honor bound to uphold his Semper Fi pledge, always faithful and always loyal, in all aspects of his life. Ron will always be best remembered for having a strong personal and work ethic, driven by an unwavering moral compass, and doing the right thing in all of his endeavors.
Ron was eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support, he and our family received, from the communities surrounding Billings, MT and Casper, WY in the loss of his daughter, Lisa Marie Kimmell. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Lisa Marie Kimmell Scholarship fund at: UNC (University of Northern CO) Foundation, Acct# 1524 (Victims of Violent Crime Memorial Scholarship) in honor of Ron Kimmell. Mailed to: Judy Farr Center- UNC, 1620 Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80631.
Ron chose to donate his body to science to advance medical research and training to benefit the future generations that follow him. He did not want to have a funeral or memorial service instead knowing that each and every one of you will remember him in the way that he touched your lives. Semper Fi, may God Bless and goodnight dear friends.