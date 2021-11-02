GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.—Rose Lee Ann (Autio) Johnson, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at the age of 85 on October 22, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She had been vacationing there with four of her dear nurse friends on one of their annual reunions when their car was hit by a semi-truck on September 22, 2021. She tried bravely to overcome her devastating injuries, but in the end they proved to be too much for even such a strong woman.

Rose Lee was born in Hurley, WI to Frank and Anna Mattson Autio. She graduated from Hurley HS and from The Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing. She met her husband Norman Duane Johnson in Hanna, WY and they were married in Laramie, WY. They had two children and lived in many different areas of the country before returning to WY.

Rose Lee practiced nursing for over 30 years in various specialties. Her last career specialty was public school nursing in Carbon County, WY. She served as president of the Wyoming School Nurses’ Association during the 95/96 school year.

In Grand Junction, Rose Lee was an active member of the League of Women Voters and a member of the American Lutheran Church, where she volunteered in several capacities. She was an avid reader, loved travel, and looked forward to bridge games and golf with her dear friends.

Rose Lee is preceded in death by her son, Eric; her husband, Norman; and her parents, Frank and Anna Autio.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Johnson and her husband Walter Kiefer; granddaughter, Rachel Johnson; her sister, Betty Wilson (Paul); brother, Franklin Autio (Janice); and many nieces and nephews. She was close to many wonderful friends from all around the country.

A memorial service will be held at Callahan Edfast Funeral Home, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction on November 20 at 10:00 AM.

Messages of condolences may be submitted at www.callahan-edfast.com. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hanna, WY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Wyoming Foundation, Eric Steven Johnson Memorial Scholarship, 1200 E. Ivinson St., Laramie, WY; or to National Public Radio or Public Television; or to the Breast Cancer cause of your choice.