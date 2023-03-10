RAWLINS — Rose Lew, a 78 year resident of Rawlins, Wyoming, died peacefully in the care of loving family on February 28, 2023 in Bellevue, Washington. Rose and her husband Lew Jow operated The Willow Inn Cafe/Teak Lounge. Their business is still fondly remembered. Rose had a passion for cooking, gardening, and caring for her family.