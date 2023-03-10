RAWLINS — Rose Lew, a 78 year resident of Rawlins, Wyoming, died peacefully in the care of loving family on February 28, 2023 in Bellevue, Washington. Rose and her husband Lew Jow operated The Willow Inn Cafe/Teak Lounge. Their business is still fondly remembered. Rose had a passion for cooking, gardening, and caring for her family.
Her husband, Lew Jow and sons: Dick Lew and Zane Lew predeceased Rose.
She is survived by daughter, Fe-Ling Kao and sons: Tom Lew, William Lew, and Sam Lew. She has nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Rose was 101 years old.
Services will be scheduled when the weather improves