COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Rose Marie Bartruff, 89 years old passed away of natural causes on January 9, 2023 in Colorado Springs. She was born in Quanah, Texas in 1933 to Mattie Lou and Floyd Carpenter. After graduating from Quanah High School she moved to Casper, Wyoming where she attended Casper College. She married Edgar Owen Bartruff. She worked for Ohio Oil, Natrona County High School Audio Visual Department, and for Casper College where she retired. Rose Mary, as she liked to be called was a member of the Eastern Stars, Ladies of the Oriental Shriners, Red Hat Society. She loved dancing, going to movies and lunch with her friends, visiting with her neighbors, working in her yard and gardening and shopping. She loved her family and her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She loved holidays and Easter was her favorite. She served on Altar Guild and worshipped for years at St. Marks Church and Our Savious Luthern Church.