× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE—Rosemarie “Rose” Wallace died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Edgewood Spring Wind in Laramie, Wyoming.

Rosemarie was born January 17, 1927, daughter of Charles and Mary Bader, in Saginaw, Michigan. She attended St. Josaphat’s elementary school and graduated from St. Andrews High School in Saginaw, MI. She earned her Registered Nurse degree at St. Mary’s School of Nursing, where she was later employed.

With her parent’s blessing she and a classmate decided to see the world and traveled via train to Laramie, WY, where she was employed at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She met her future husband, Warren “Cy” Wallace, a senior at the University of Wyoming, and they fell in love. On December 30, 1950, they were married in Saginaw, MI, with her Uncle, Rev. Fr. John Klonowski, performing the wedding ceremony. She was employed by Michigan hospitals during the early years of their marriage. The couple made their homes in Cadillac, MI and Lapeer, MI, where three daughters were born. They then moved to Laramie, WY, her husband’s hometown. In 1960 they moved to Casper, WY, their permanent place of residence. Two more daughters and one son were born in there to make their lives complete.