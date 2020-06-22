LARAMIE—Rosemarie “Rose” Wallace died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Edgewood Spring Wind in Laramie, Wyoming.
Rosemarie was born January 17, 1927, daughter of Charles and Mary Bader, in Saginaw, Michigan. She attended St. Josaphat’s elementary school and graduated from St. Andrews High School in Saginaw, MI. She earned her Registered Nurse degree at St. Mary’s School of Nursing, where she was later employed.
With her parent’s blessing she and a classmate decided to see the world and traveled via train to Laramie, WY, where she was employed at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. She met her future husband, Warren “Cy” Wallace, a senior at the University of Wyoming, and they fell in love. On December 30, 1950, they were married in Saginaw, MI, with her Uncle, Rev. Fr. John Klonowski, performing the wedding ceremony. She was employed by Michigan hospitals during the early years of their marriage. The couple made their homes in Cadillac, MI and Lapeer, MI, where three daughters were born. They then moved to Laramie, WY, her husband’s hometown. In 1960 they moved to Casper, WY, their permanent place of residence. Two more daughters and one son were born in there to make their lives complete.
Rosemarie was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church since 1960, and along with her husband, was co-president of Cana Club in 1962. She served as a lector and with the liturgical ministry for a time, and was a member of Parish Council in the 1980’s. She held offices and commissions in St. Anthony’s Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and was a charter member of Bishops Guild, serving as president from 1994 to 1996. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years and served in its many offices. She helped with St. Anthony’s School Parent Teacher Organization, throat culture program, Brownie leader and room mother. She loved and was dedicated to her vocation as wife and mother and enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her six children. She returned to her second vocation of nursing in 1980-1990 and was employed as St. Anthony’s School nurse. She also volunteered in the RSVP reading program and helped at University Park School first grade for five years.
Playing the piano was her favorite pastime and she accompanied soloists, played for style shows, various organizations, and fun for her family. She was deeply devoted to her children and when the children married, she and her husband happily welcomed their spouses into the fold. Rosemarie and her husband took many motor trips to Michigan for visits with her siblings and families. Later, they toured every state in the union except Alaska. They also visited Ireland, Mexico, and Canada.
After her husband’s death in 1997, she flew most every summer to Michigan for family visiting and get togethers with her nursing class. In 1998 she and her siblings traveled to Poland and Germany searching for the birthplaces of their ancestors.
Rosemarie moved to Laramie in 2014 and continued a full life of travel, visiting, making new friends, and prayer. Playing the piano for the residents of Edgewood Spring Wind was her new hobby.
Survivors include her children, Janet Lockerd (Clark) of Houston, TX, Charlotte Byram (Jim) of Buffalo, WY, Lynn Rogers (John) of Rock Springs, WY, Gretchen Campbell, Portland, OR, Vickie Bates (Jeff) of Jackson, WY, and Warren G. Wallace (Sherrie) of Laramie, WY; brother, Al Bader (Patricia) of Saginaw, MI; brother-in-law, Bill Hardigan of Plantation, FL; 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Warren “Cy” Wallace; brothers, Richard Bader and Charles Bader; sister, Janet Hardigan; sister-in-law, Geri Bader; sister-in-law, Grace Bader; sister-in law, Charlotte Wallace Fromong; and son-in-law, Tom Campbell.
Funeral Liturgy will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. Rosary Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Casper. Inurnment will follow at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery in Casper.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Envelope Health Fund, P. O. Box 2177, Casper, WY 82602, or St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School, 1145 West 20th St., Casper, WY, 82604, and/or to St. Paul’s Newman Center Building Fund, 1800 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY 82070
