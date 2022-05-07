CASPER — Rosemary Doyle of Casper, Wyoming passed away April 30, 2022. She was born in Michigan in 1941 to Arthur and Jeanette Unwin and had seven siblings. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper, Wyoming on May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 60 years, James M. Doyle and four children: Peggy Seidel (John), James Doyle (Susan), Thomas Doyle (Ann), Kathleen Swanson (Jack); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Rosemary graduated from the University of Michigan-Flint in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in English and Education. She earned her master’s degree in Administration in 1986 from the University of Wyoming. Rosemary served as an educator her entire career, including: O’Sullivan and Mayotte Primary Schools in Flint, Michigan; St. Stephen’s Indian School near Riverton, Wyoming; Kaycee Elementary School in Kaycee, WY; Quality Schools International in Ljubljana, Slovenia; the University of Wyoming (teaching prospective reading teachers), and Montana State University, from which she retired. Rosemary enriched the lives of countless children and students who in turn enriched her own beyond measure. Rosemary was active in all the church communities to which she was called, being a religion teacher, Lector, and Eucharistic minister. She and Jim were invited to be associates with the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters in Monroe, MI, and were members with them for more than 40 years.

Rosemary was known for her contagious laugh and constant smiling face. She dedicated her life to serving children and the underserved, with a non-judgmental and generous spirit. She was an avid gardener and lover of plant life and the outdoors, and her appreciation for these continued upon moving to Wyoming from Michigan. Rosemary loved reading and shared her love of learning from all sources and people with all who surrounded her.

Many thanks to all of those who supported and prayed for Rosemary during her final days and hours.

Anyone desiring to send a donation can direct them to the IHM Sisters of Monroe, MI at ihmsisters.org (610 W. Elm Avenue, Monroe, MI 48162) or Holy Cross Food Bank in Casper, WY (1030 N. Lincoln Street, Casper, WY 82601).