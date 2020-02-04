DOUGLAS – A Celebration of Life service will be held for Roy Lawrence Daugherty, 86, at the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 in Douglas, Wyoming starting at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Roy Daugherty died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Roy was born to Gilbert Ray and Beulah May (Phillips) Daugherty on Thursday, June 22, 1933 in Belfry, Montana. The fourth and youngest child. He joined one brother and two sisters.
He grew up in Belfry, graduating from Belfry High School. In his younger years he farmed in the Clarks Fork River Valley. He married Avis Duciome and they had seven children. The family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where Roy worked in the oilfield. Roy and Avis divorced and Roy moved to Douglas. There he met Sandra B. Anderson and they married on August 11, 1975 at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone Park. They had one son, Kelly Gilbert Daugherty.
While working in the oilfield, Roy worked for Pease Brothers, Chinook Pipeline, and Northwinds of Wyoming. Over the years he made many close friends.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and was an excellent marksman. Many happy days were spent hunting on his horse, Skeeter.
Roy had a beautiful home on the banks of the North Platte River. He was an accomplished carpenter with an eye for detail. He built the cabinets and trim for his home. He also enjoyed rock cutting and polishing, working in his shop, growing fantastic gardens, cruising around on his faithful lawn tractor “Buck”, and casting a line into the Platte from the edge of his lawn. He got his first pioneer license last fall and was able to hunt with his sons, Tim and Murphy. There were many happy gatherings at his home over the years. He had a plaque on his wall that said “This is the Life”, and enjoy it he did.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Beulah; brother, Thomas and wife, Audrey, his sister, Delores Fraker, sister, June May and husband, Richard; an infant son, John Riley Daughterty; and wife, Sandra Daugherty.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Mick Fraker; his children, Charles Murphy Daugherty, Cheryl Burkhardt (James Gabriel), Carmel (Alvin) Ridenour, Timothy (Deborah) Daugherty, Raney Daugherty, Gina Jones, and Kelly Daugherty; grandchildren, Stormi, Sarah, Colton, Brandi, Travis, Stoni, John, Jackie, Ray, Daniel, Skafty, Shawn, Thomas, Corteney, Stephanie, Zachary, and Dusty; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do an act of kindness for someone in need, as so many of our father’s friends and neighbors did for him. That allowed his to live independently until the end.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com