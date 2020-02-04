DOUGLAS – A Celebration of Life service will be held for Roy Lawrence Daugherty, 86, at the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 in Douglas, Wyoming starting at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Roy Daugherty died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Roy was born to Gilbert Ray and Beulah May (Phillips) Daugherty on Thursday, June 22, 1933 in Belfry, Montana. The fourth and youngest child. He joined one brother and two sisters.

He grew up in Belfry, graduating from Belfry High School. In his younger years he farmed in the Clarks Fork River Valley. He married Avis Duciome and they had seven children. The family moved to Gillette, Wyoming, where Roy worked in the oilfield. Roy and Avis divorced and Roy moved to Douglas. There he met Sandra B. Anderson and they married on August 11, 1975 at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone Park. They had one son, Kelly Gilbert Daugherty.

While working in the oilfield, Roy worked for Pease Brothers, Chinook Pipeline, and Northwinds of Wyoming. Over the years he made many close friends.

Roy was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and was an excellent marksman. Many happy days were spent hunting on his horse, Skeeter.