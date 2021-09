CASPER—Russel Kay Farrow, 83, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Church of Christ, 2344 E. 2nd St. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded. Russel served in the US Army.