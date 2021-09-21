CASPER - On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Russell Martin “Russ” Easterling of Casper, Wyoming left this life at the age of 59 years. He passed away quietly at home and is much missed by his family and friends.

Russ was born April 23, 1962 in Arlington, Virginia, to Francis and Bonnie Easterling. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS in Exercise Physiology. Russ received an offer as a Nuclear Medicine Technician at Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County in the mid-eighties. Attracted by the ruggedness, liberty, and low taxes, Russ took the offer. He called Wyoming home from that time forward.

Russ enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, with his friends, and with his family both in South Carolina and Virginia. He always had a keen interest in farming, raising food for himself and to share with others.

Russ always loved dogs. Beginning with a West Highland White Terrier named Charlie when he was 12 years old, Russ usually had at least one dog. In Wyoming, he mostly had two dogs at a time. He would obtain them as rescues and adapted them to his life. The photo included is Russ with one of his dogs, Boeing.

Russ is survived by his mother, Bonnie Easterling; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Marcia Easterling; nephew, Richard Easterling; and niece, Ashley Easterling.

Please join us in a Memorial Service for Russ on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 4:00pm at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.