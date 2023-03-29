CASPER -- Russell Sage passed away on March 17, 2023, at his home in Casper, Wyoming. He was born in Glendale, California in 1929 and graduated from Glendale High School in 1947. He was considered the greatest of family men and was supportive of all his family members throughout the many accomplishments and challenges in their lives. He touched a great number of people, and he had many friends who admired him. He was loved for his dependability, dedication, stability, fairness, and honesty. He was a gentleman always.

Russell enjoyed hard work. He worked shoveling snow and mowing lawns when he was nine years old. He worked cleaning stills at the Standard Oil Refinery when he was a young man.

After his marriage to Barbara Turner in 1954, he worked three jobs at one time to support his family of seven children. Thereafter, he was hired at Studer Tractor and Equipment Company selling construction equipment. He later purchased the company. He retired three times before finally deciding to quit working. He was an avid bowler for many years. He bowled in a league until he was 92. He had a love of cars, both classic and current. He could name any make and model at a glance.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; sons: Gary, Patrick and Russell Junior; daughter, Valerie and son-in-law, Fritz Cubin, MD.

He is survived by daughters: Barbara Cubin, Carol Cunningham (husband Mike); son, Michael (wife Neva); daughter-in-law, Sher; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Russell's life on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E. 7th St., Casper, WY 82601.

In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice or Meals on Wheels.