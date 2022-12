SHERIDAN — Ruth Catherine Rorabeck Straatsma, 95, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Casper Memorial Gardens, 7430 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.