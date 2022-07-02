CASPER — Ruth Falconer Solie, age 96 of Casper, Wyoming passed away on June 21, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Ruth was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Oct. 14, 1925, to Thomas Harold Falconer and Helen Augusta (Olsen) Falconer. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1943 and worked as a bookkeeper. Ruth married her one true love Wayne Solie in 1944, and they were together until his death in 2009.

Ruth and Wayne traveled extensively. She also enjoyed photography, gardening, and playing bridge. She was noted for her stunning rose gardens. She belonged to PEO Chapter “O” in Casper since 2011. She and Wayne were members of The Gideons International, and they distributed thousands of Bibles in their work.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Katherine (Walter) Hahn, Virginia (Dorance “Pete”) Lee, and Lois (Wayne) Thompson; and a brother, Tom (Leona) Falconer.

Ruth was the proud mother of two daughters: Dr. Carol Solie (Michael Davis) of Casper, WY, and Christine Solie (Karen Oosterhous) of Pittsburgh, PA, both of whom survive; along with two grandchildren (Helen Davis and James Oosterhous) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth moved to Casper when Dr. Solie took the Chief Medical Officer position at Wyoming Medical Center in 2010. Ruth attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Her “best friend” was her dog Toby, who grieves her loss as we do.

Bustard Funeral Home will be the site for her memorial service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 with calling hours Monday, June 27 from 5-7 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate or the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Wyoming at PEOInternational.com.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Home Instead Senior Care and Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.