CASPER—Ruth Jenkins was born to Herbert and Martha Pountney on December 5, 1933 at the Holiday Dairy Farm, seven miles west of Laramie. She died in Casper, January 1, 2021 while under the loving care of the staff at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Ruth was raised and educated in Wyoming. She spent her working years as a waitress, a receptionist and a clerk, in both Wyoming and Louisiana.

She married Roy Clymer in 1949 and had five children. In 1955, she married Ray Clymer and had three more children. When she married Lew Jenkins in 1966, they moved to Louisiana, where she lived for seventeen years before returning to Wyoming.

At the age of 51, Ruth started nursing school and worked in that field until her retirement. After retiring, she continued nursing for others in their homes. She even worked a short stint as a waitress and cashier in her 70’s. (She never failed to amaze).

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Oliver; three husbands; sons, Monty and Werner; and daughter, Coleen.

She is survived by little brother, Leslie Pountney; sister, Carol Maras; sons, Jerry and Karl Clymer; and daughters, Carolynn Grigg, Christine Doyle and Martha Hauk. She had many grandchildren and loved them all. (She would have loved Paul too).