CASPER—Ryan Anthony Reed, 38, was born in Casper, Wyoming August 28, 1982. He was welcomed in to heaven Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Debbie and Gary Reed; sisters, Atchley Reed and Shannon (Standish) Cullimore; maternal grandmother, Mary Proudfoot; his children, Logan (wife Rachel) and Hannah Reed, Jeremiuh and Avalynne Proudfoot; one granddaughter, Mila Reed; and nieces, Lexee, Makkenzye, and Izzabella; and nephew, Keegan; as well as other numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa; dad, William Reed; paternal grandmother, Louis Reed; and maternal grandfather, Johnny Jones; and step-grandfather, Jeff Proudfoot.

Ryan was engaged to be married to Cierra Watson April 3, 2021.

He traveled all over the world including Iceland, Philippines, Hawaii, and Papua New Guinea.

Services were held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church March 19th.

He was loved by all who knew him. Ryan will be missed very much.