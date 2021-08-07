DOUGLAS - Funeral liturgy for Ryan Scott Harris, 35, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Steve Titus and Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Con-Celebrants. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church.

Ryan Harris died in Casper, Wyoming on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Ryan was born Friday, August 30, 1985 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was welcomed into this world by his loving parents, Merritt Frank and Kathi Ann (Vandersloot) Harris, and a doting brother, Van Harris.

Ryan attended kindergarten in Greybull, Wyoming and first and second grades in Cheyenne, Wyoming before the family moved to Douglas where he finished his elementary grades and junior high school. Ryan graduated from Douglas High School in 2004. Ryan was very active in school, playing soccer and hockey. He was a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, and student senate. He was also active in the Catholic Church, serving as an altar boy and in the Catholic Youth Organization. During high school he attended a three-week Catholic youth pilgrimage to Ireland and Italy, which was one of the highlights of his life.