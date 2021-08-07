DOUGLAS - Funeral liturgy for Ryan Scott Harris, 35, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Steve Titus and Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Con-Celebrants. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church.
Ryan Harris died in Casper, Wyoming on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Ryan was born Friday, August 30, 1985 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was welcomed into this world by his loving parents, Merritt Frank and Kathi Ann (Vandersloot) Harris, and a doting brother, Van Harris.
Ryan attended kindergarten in Greybull, Wyoming and first and second grades in Cheyenne, Wyoming before the family moved to Douglas where he finished his elementary grades and junior high school. Ryan graduated from Douglas High School in 2004. Ryan was very active in school, playing soccer and hockey. He was a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, and student senate. He was also active in the Catholic Church, serving as an altar boy and in the Catholic Youth Organization. During high school he attended a three-week Catholic youth pilgrimage to Ireland and Italy, which was one of the highlights of his life.
Ryan continued his education at the University of Wyoming, earning a degree in Kinesiology and Health Sciences in 2008. He was a member of the University of Wyoming Student Senate and was the model for the University's recruiting brochure. Ryan also worked part-time as a CNA and assisted a lady at the end of her life, for which her family was eternally grateful. The extra money he earned allowed him to snow ski with his many college friends. He especially enjoyed their many trips to Steamboat.
After graduating from college Ryan earned his Series 7 securities license working for Edward Jones in Phoenix, Arizona and Missoula, Montana. He then began his career with TIAA CREFF in Denver, Colorado. In 2018 Ryan was instrumental in helping his dad start Merritt Wealth Management.
Ryan loved being around people and engaging them in conversation and he will be missed by many. Ryan especially loved his nephews, Kaiden and Carson, and playing board games with them. He also loved attending Wyoming football games.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandpas, Dale Harris and Lambert Vandersloot; grandma, Ginger Harris; uncle, Mark Harris; and cousin, Patrick Harris.
He is survived by his parents, Merritt and Kathi Harris of Douglas; brother, Van (Nicole) Harris; nephews, Kaiden Likewise and Carson Harris all of Casper; grandma, Marilyn Vandersloot of Townsend, Montana; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He will be missed by all. God rest his soul.
Serving as pallbearers will be J.W. Phillips, Jake Phillips, Nate Liable, John Liable, Jerry Vandersloot, and Sam Amador.
A memorial to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1 South Nevada Avenue, Suite 205, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903 or on line woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.