CASPER — Sally Elizabeth Woodson Robbins of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 18, 2023, at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Sally was born in Torrington, Wyoming, to Alice Elizabeth (Betty) Bock Woodson and Lewis Franklin Woodson on July 6, 1943. She attended Natrona County High School and graduated in 1961. In 1965, she earned a BA with honors in education from the University of Wyoming where she was an active member of Chi Omega, outstanding “Greek Woman,” and president of Panhellenic. On August 21, 1965, she married Philip Burton Robbins in Casper.

They moved to McCord Air Force Base, in Tacoma, Washington, and Sally gave birth to her first son, Lewis Burton Robbins. When Phil went to Vietnam, Sally and baby Lew moved to Casper to be with family.

When Phil returned, the family moved to Riverton, Wyoming, where Mark Alan and Lynn Elaine were born. They returned to Casper in 1988. Sally substitute taught, tutored math, and was a teacher assistant at East Junior High School for many years before her retirement. Sally was an active member of Highland Park Community Church and Stonecroft Ministries, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed traveling.

Sally is survived by Phil; Lew (Anna); and Lynn (Damien); four grandchildren, Abbie, Matthew, Cameron, and Alissa; and her sisters, Mimi Anzel (Jerry Williams) and Liz Jameson; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and her granddog, Gilbert.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, who died in the Battle of the Bulge when she was eighteen months old; her parents, Betty and Orval Coy; and her son, Mark, who died in 2017.

The Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, August 23, at Highland Park Community Church, with interment at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.