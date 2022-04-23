Sally Joan (Dorsett) Arasmith

BOULDER CITY, NV — Joan passed away in Boulder City, Nevada on April 12, 2022.

Joan was born on December 18, 1938, the oldest child of Merle and Emily Dorsett. She was followed by one sister, Carol Jane Tilley and two brothers: Earl K. and Donn H. Dorsett.

The family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1949. Joan graduated from NCHS and continued her education in Nursing when she met her future husband, Vernon Arasmith. The couple moved to Kansas and then to Boulder City, Nevada where they had and raised four children: Michael, Karl, Patricia and Kathy. She was always so proud of her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents: Merle and Emily Dorsett and her husband, Vernon Arasmith.

Her survivors include her brothers and sister; her four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan was a kind and caring person, wife and mother whose life revolved around her family. She will be missed. No definite plans have been made, at this time for the celebration of life gathering or funeral because of the number of relatives.