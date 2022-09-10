Sally Kidd, 87, a Wyoming native who called Casper home for most of her life, for 33 years was an elementary school teacher, a rancher, horsewoman, and Quarter Horse breeder, passed away on July 12, 2022, in Tucson, AZ.

Sally was born April 25, 1935, into a pioneering ranching family in Sublette County, the daughter of Kenneth and Alice (Jewett) Noble. She had three brothers all of whom preceded her in death, Kenneth II (Dorothy), Robert (Arlene), and Donald Noble. Her parents were killed in a car accident in 1941 and her Uncle Donald W. Jewett (Ethel) became guardian raising the children. Sally graduated from Big Piney High School in 1953, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO, and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1957. She married D. Thomas (Tom) Kidd of Casper in 1956 and they settled in Casper after Tom completed law school in 1960. They had two children, Lynden Kidd (Jeff Marcinowski, deceased) of Tucson, AZ, and Dave T. Kidd (Alayna Snell) of Steamboat Springs, CO. There are three grandchildren, Serina Kidd of Denver, CO, David Kidd of Cambridge, MA, and Sophia Marcinowski of Tucson, AZ.

Sally loved teaching reading and math to kids grades 1-6 at McKinley Elementary and St. Anthony’s Catholic School while in Casper, touching many lives over the years. Sally and Tom moved to Wheatland, WY in 1992 after selling the family’s Jewett Land and Livestock Company in Sublette County. They ranched in Platte County as Kidd Ranches with their son, Dave, raising commercial cattle and horses until 2010. Tom preceded her in death in 1994. Sally lived most of her later years in Steamboat Springs, CO with Dave, his family, and their horses.

As a lifelong horsewoman, she was an enthusiastic and successful Quarter Horse breeder of racing and barrel racing stock which brought her great satisfaction, the excitement of being in the winner’s circle was monumental.

Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at the Pinedale Cemetery, Pinedale, WY in April 2023. Memories may be shared on the Vistoso Funeral Home website https://www.vistosofh.com/ and/or donations in her name may be made to Friends of the Natrona County Library, 307 E. 2nd St., Casper, WY 82601 (or to your favorite local library) or to United Way of Natrona County, 350 Big Horn Road, Casper, WY 82601.