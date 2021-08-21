TYLER, Tex.—As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love.” John 15:9 ~ Sam T. Boltz, Jr. left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 9, 2021. Sam was born in Kensett, Arkansas on October 9, 1921 to Sam T. Boltz, Sr. and Ollie Driggars Boltz.

As part of the Greatest Generation, Sam lived through the Great Depression and went on to serve as an officer in the U. S. Coast Guard in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, Sam graduated from the University of Tulsa with a petroleum engineering degree, and met and married Margaret Ellzey in 1951.

Sam went to work for Texaco, living in various locations around the country until he and Maggie settled in Casper, Wyoming where they raised their daughter. After twenty-five years with Texaco, Sam took a position with Chorney Oil as Vice President of Operations, and relocated to Denver, Colorado.

After retiring, he and Maggie moved to Tyler, Texas where they spent most of their retirement years.

As much as Sam enjoyed the oil fields and drilling wells, his priority was always his family and his faith. That faith was a daily focus and he witnessed to others from his hospital bed right up to the end. He truly loved telling others about the Gospel and what it meant to him.