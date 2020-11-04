MOUNTAIN VIEW—Sandra Kay Burnside, 72, died October 11, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Park City, Utah on December 17, 1947 to the late William and Florence Blair. This is where she lived and grew up until she met and married the love of her life, David Earl Burnside on October 15, 1965. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah until 1972 when they moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming. They then moved to Lyman, Wyoming until 1984, and finally to Mountain View, Wyoming where they made their permanent home.

Sandy was a very loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She loved being around people. She would never forget a name or face.

She loved being outdoors, and being a homemaker for her family, sewing clothes, cooking and cleaning while working as a waitress for many years around the valley at different restaurants.

Sandy loved to go shopping, especially for the holidays, and enjoyed cooking big dinners for all her family—especially her pumpkin pies and fruit cakes. She always had candy to share with everyone. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and color while watching old movies.