Sandra Lou “Sandy” Stecher

STEVENSVILLE, Mont.—Sandy was born in Basin, Wyoming on May 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Harold and Alice Stoudt and sister to the late Homer Stoudt. She passed away May 18, 2020. The family lived briefly in Billings, Montana and then in Powell, Wyoming where she graduated from high school.

Sandy, Tom, and the family of four girls lived in Cheyenne and later Casper from 1975 to 1993.

Sandy will be remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was known for her laugh, her quiet words of encouragement and wisdom, and her beautiful smile.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Tom Stecher of Stevensville, Montana; Vickee Kincaid of Casper; Tammy and Jack Argyle of Littleton, Colorado; Jenny and Dan Hilgenkamp of Lakewood, Colorado; and Melanie Stecher of Helena, MT; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Condolences for the family can be left at Whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Stecher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.