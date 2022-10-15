Sandra Marie Hurley

CASPER -- On September 14, 2022, Sandra (Sandy) Marie Hurley passed away at home in Casper after losing her two-year battle with ALS.

Sandy was born November 22, 1948 in Lander and spent most of her formative years surrounded by family and friends in Fremont County. She moved with her parents, Jack and Mary Jane Nowlin to Crowheart in grade school and later attended Morton High School in Kinnear. Sandy also attended Dubois High School during her junior year before returning to Kinnear and graduating from Morton High in 1966.

Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Kenny Hurley, on November 12, 1966 in Casper. In their early years together, Sandy and Kenny (it was impossible to say one name without including the other) lived briefly in Hawaii and Oklahoma while Kenny was serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. When his tour of duty was over, they returned to Wyoming in 1971.

They lived in Riverton until moving to Jeffrey City in 1979. Sandy and Kenny then moved to Casper in 1981, where they resided for the last 41 years.

Sandy held various jobs throughout her life. She worked at American Title Agency in Casper for years, and also was employed at Hilltop Bank and WyoCentral Credit Union while in Casper.

Sandy is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Kenny; her son, Jason Hurley; his wife, Alli and grandsons: Hayden and Rhett; sister, Esther Richardson and her family, husband, Wendell and kids: Preston, Becca and Alec; and brother, Jack Nowlin and his family, partner, Lauren Huntington and their daughter, Dru Nowlin; in addition to too many cousins, nieces and nephews to count.

It's safe to say that if someone is from the Crowheart or Dubois area, there's a good chance they were either related to Sandy or at least knew her, because Sandy had a way of making a positive impression on everyone she met.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and son, Brett Hurley, who died in 1967.

Her request to be cremated has been honored by her family. Instead of a memorial service, there will be a Celebration of Life for Sandy (it's what she would have wanted), although details are still being worked out.