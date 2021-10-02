CASPER—Sarah Aubry Tobin of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on her 92nd birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Sarah was born September 18, 1929, on the family farm in Newkirk, Oklahoma to her parents Henry Louis Aubry and Eva Hudsonpillar Aubry.

Sarah graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1947. With some secretarial training and a hard work ethic, Sarah accepted a job with Stanolind Oil and Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company was going to be breaking up the office in Tulsa and needed employees to transfer to Casper, Wyoming. So, at the age of 21, she moved west. The plan was to help get the office set up and running, and after a year head back home.

At the age of 23, she met a handsome cowboy with a nice smile and good sense of humor named Jim Tobin. Jim and Sarah married on November 19, 1955. This began the lifelong work of raising a family on a working sheep and cattle ranch in Wyoming. The three generation Tobin Land and Cattle Company is still in operation under the direction of Mike and Chris Tobin north of Casper.