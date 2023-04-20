Scott was born in Atlanta, GA to Carrie S. and S. K. Simpson, Jr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Scott spent most of his adult life in the car wash industry in one capacity or another, traveling all over the country doing installations and repairs. He could fix anything. Scott and his wife have lived in Casper for almost 16 years and for the past 7 years he sold real estate here. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He rode a motorcycle like it was part of him. He was a master falconer, having practiced the art and sport for over 30 years. Over the years he hunted with raptors of all kinds, but his favorites were Goshawks and Golden Eagles. He connected with his birds and his dogs in a way that was a wonder and pleasure to watch.