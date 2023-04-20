CASPER — Scott Douglas Simpson, 73, of Casper, WY passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Casper, WY.
Scott was born in Atlanta, GA to Carrie S. and S. K. Simpson, Jr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Scott spent most of his adult life in the car wash industry in one capacity or another, traveling all over the country doing installations and repairs. He could fix anything. Scott and his wife have lived in Casper for almost 16 years and for the past 7 years he sold real estate here. Scott enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He rode a motorcycle like it was part of him. He was a master falconer, having practiced the art and sport for over 30 years. Over the years he hunted with raptors of all kinds, but his favorites were Goshawks and Golden Eagles. He connected with his birds and his dogs in a way that was a wonder and pleasure to watch.
Scott is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cathy/Cate) of Casper, WY; brothers: Christopher Hicklin (Hope) and Barrie Hicklin (Jennifer), Amanda Hicklin; his niece, and nephews: Daniel, Matthew and Justin Hicklin.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Martin D. Hicklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Bustard and Jacoby Funerals.
Memorials in honor of Scott Simpson may be made to The Peregrine Fund, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise, ID 83709-7289.