DOUGLAS - Scott Gene Hegglund, 69, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Casper. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Pastors Candy and Dennis Henderson of the Word Alive Church officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home.