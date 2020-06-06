× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER – Seth was born on December 7, 2000. On May 22, 2020, our final song, my last request and my perfect chapter was laid to rest. Even though I have passed, I know the memories of me will live on till the end of time.

Seth Andrew Hill was a sweet, funny and loving soul towards his family and everyone he came in contact with, including animals. He always loved to make everyone laugh and feel loved, whether he was cracking a joke or making funny gestures or just giving the best hugs, to comfort your soul when needed. Seth always wanted to make a difference in this world; he did by the many hearts he filled with love and by being the awesome man he was becoming.

Seth’s memories will live on by his mother, Nikki Brown; stepfather, James Snelling; and father, Donald Hill; and two brothers, Shawn Hill and Steven Hill. Seth will also live on through his grandparents, Joni and Dave Brown of Cheyenne, and Don and Nancy Hill of Michigan; several aunts, one uncle, and his first love, Nikki Wolfe.

Please do not send flowers but make a donation to the Humane Society of Casper in his honor.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To share a special message with his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Seth Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.