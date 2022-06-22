Seth Dean Rasmuson

BUFFALO - Funeral services for Seth, 21-year-old Buffalo resident who lost his life while serving as an Osprey Crew Chief in the United States Marine Corps during a training exercise on the 8th of June near in the California, Arizona border, will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Buffalo with Reverends Gerald Heineke and Rene Castillero officiating. Due to the size of the church the family would like to inform the public that a celebration of Seth's life will be held in the park in Buffalo near the train engine immediately following the funeral service. Interment will be in the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge, South Dakota with military graveside rites to be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 2:00 p.m.