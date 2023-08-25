PEOA, UT — Our beautiful Shane Mitchell Brauchie, age 39 of Peoa, Utah, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born August 22, 1983, in Casper, Wyoming at the Memorial Hospital of Natrona County. Shane was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Larry Brauchie. His grandmother, Linda Sue Eddy passed four months after Shane’s passing.

Shane is survived by his two beloved children, Westly Cooke and Willow Irene Brauchie; their mother, Angela Bell of Rigby, Idaho; his mother, Julie Koch (Robert) of Peoa, Utah and father, Mitch Brauchie (Marcie) of Cody, Wyoming; his brother, Chase Brauchie (Carly) of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandmother, Daney Taylor Brauchie’ grandfather, Bruce Nels Eddy (Rosie) and cousin, Taylor Phillips, of Casper, Wyoming and many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.

Shane’s adventurous spirit encouraged him to live life to the fullest. He was exuberant, iridescent, charismatic, joyful, and caring. His stories were endless and his interest, inquisitive curiosity and knowledge exceeding. He was athletic, brave, observant and full of humor. He worked hard to please those he loved. He enjoyed being our hero. He was a romantic and he saw the world as wonderful. Shane is forever pure love.

Shane asked for his cremated remains to be scattered at ‘The Cabin’, Pilot Peak and Lulu Pass in Cooke City. These special places of memory were honored on July 29 and July 31, 2023.