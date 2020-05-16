× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CASPER—Shannon Forbes was born to Walter and Virginia Simms Forbes on November 17, 1946 in Golden, Colorado where Walt attended the School of Mines. While Walt was busy working and studying, Ginny would walk to the library every day with Shannon. As a result, Shannon learned to read at age three, which unleashed a lifelong insatiable curiosity and keen intellect. Her interests, ranging from history and science to music and the arts, allowed her to converse on any subject.

The family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where her sisters, Heather and Kerry joined her. Shannon attended Willard and McKinley primary schools, Dean Morgan Junior High, and Natrona County High School graduating in 1965. She was a National Merit Scholarship finalist, and went to college at the University of Southern California at Santa Barbara majoring in Asian Studies. In later years, she was able to travel to China where she could practice her Mandarin.

Shannon eventually moved to Topanga Canyon with David Briggs as he pursued his career in the music industry. During that time, she became friends with many musicians as Dave produced their albums. On December 26, 1969, they celebrated the birth of their son, Lincoln Wyatt Briggs.