Sharon L. Ortiz

CASPER — Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz, 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM.

She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022 after a long battle with debilitating dementia.

She was born June 8, 1938 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the daughter of Maurice “Maury” Wright and June Gregory Wright. She moved to Casper in 1950 when her father transferred to work at the Texaco refinery. Sharon proudly graduated from Natrona County High School in 1956.

June and Maury raised five children together. Survivors include her brother, Greg Wright of Longmont, Colorado and her sister, Kitty Kirkley of Euless, Texas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters: Penny Kay Neubauer and Maureen Nelson both from Casper.

Sharon married the love of her life, Max Ortiz, Jr. in 1958 and they had two children, Scott Ortiz and Lou Ann Ortiz McGivern both of Casper.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Max; her children: Scott Ortiz (Chandra) and Lou Ann Oritz McGivern (Bill); and four grandchildren: Tatum, Tanner, Tia and Trista; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon’s life was devoted to her family, friends and her beloved dogs. She enjoyed her years working at local banks, and later serving as a volunteer at many community organizations. She loved traveling with Max by car, or motorhome, going to Dubois, LaBarge, and Laramie for UW football games.

She loved spending time at the family cabin on Casper Mountain, especially in the winter months, and later Max convinced her it would be fun to spend time at Alcova fishing and entertaining friends.

She enjoyed cooking for her kids and all their friends, playing Tennis and Bowling. She loved crosswords, puzzles, and playing card games with her grandkids. Holidays were always a special time for her and she loved having her family come over for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Memorials may be made in Sharon’s name to Central Wyoming dementia care, the Casper Humane society or St. Patrick’s Catholic church.