FAIRHOPE, Ala.— Sharon Lou Kissier crossed the final bridge to heaven, on Monday, June 28, 2021, while moving back to Wyoming, where her heart has always been.

Sharon was born on November 22, 1942 in Lamar, Colorado, to Joseph Lococo and Thelma Lashmett Lococo, also a step dad Harry Holdren. Sharon spent several years with her deepest love Grandma Lashmett.

Sharon married Roger Kissier, July 11, 1960 in Torrington, Wyoming. To this union two daughters were born Shelia and Corina.

Longtime resident of Midwest and Edgerton, Wyoming; Sharon lived the past 18 years in Fairhope, Alabama.

Sharon had many careers during her time on earth but her passion was working for the Wyoming State Highway Department. This career lasted for 28 years retiring in 2004.

Sharon touched the lives of many people with her caring heart. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and spouse, Roger Dee Kissier.