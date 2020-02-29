CASPER—Services for Sharon Marie Harris, 72, will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1st at Faith Bible Chapel with Pastor Dale Fitzsimmons presiding. There will be a viewing from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the church and a reception will follow the service.
Sharon died February 27, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper Wyoming. She was born Sharon Marie Schmidt, September 5, 1947 in Casper, the daughter of Erwin C. Schmidt and Dorothy M. McIntosh.
Sharon worked for 18 years in the Business office at Casper College before beginning her love of working with Glass.
Sharon loved to draw and paint. In her later years, her hands were not steady enough to hold a brush anymore so she found her outlet with stained glass. Over a period of 16 years, Sharon taught many people the art of seeing what was in the glass to turn it into a work of art. She often joked about breaking glass for fun. Her projects can be seen in various places around town, from the Chapel windows at Wyoming Medical Center to the numerous windows at Casper Women’s Care.
Sharon was a member of Faith Bible Chapel for 37 years. She played the Trumpet in the church orchestra. She even continued to play when her health started to decline. She would tote her oxygen tank up to the orchestra pit every Sunday. Sharon began playing the Trumpet in High School and loved the sound of trumpets blaring.
Sharon is survived by her four children, David Harris, Rebecca Harris, Peter Harris and Mark Harris; brother, Larry Schmidt; stepsister, Jan Stoorza; ten grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Harris; an infant son, Kenneth Ray Harris; and an infant granddaughter, Kayla Marie Smith.
Private burial will take place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery. Newcomer Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.