CASPER—Services for Sharon Marie Harris, 72, will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1st at Faith Bible Chapel with Pastor Dale Fitzsimmons presiding. There will be a viewing from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the church and a reception will follow the service.

Sharon died February 27, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper Wyoming. She was born Sharon Marie Schmidt, September 5, 1947 in Casper, the daughter of Erwin C. Schmidt and Dorothy M. McIntosh.

Sharon worked for 18 years in the Business office at Casper College before beginning her love of working with Glass.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon loved to draw and paint. In her later years, her hands were not steady enough to hold a brush anymore so she found her outlet with stained glass. Over a period of 16 years, Sharon taught many people the art of seeing what was in the glass to turn it into a work of art. She often joked about breaking glass for fun. Her projects can be seen in various places around town, from the Chapel windows at Wyoming Medical Center to the numerous windows at Casper Women’s Care.