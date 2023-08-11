CASPER — Sharon Rae Done, 70, passed away July 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Casper, Wyoming. She was born May 8, 1953 in Evanston, Wyoming, to Keith Done and June Lowham Done. Sharon graduated from Evanston High School in 1971 and the University of Wyoming in 1975. She worked as a school speech therapist. Sharon earned an M.A. degree in counseling in 1984 and worked at Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper, Wyoming, until 2015, when she retired. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.