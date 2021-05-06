PALM COAST, Fla. - Sharon Redding, 80, of Palm Coast Florida passed on May 4, 2021. She was born on July 12, 1940 in Montevideo, MN to the late Maurice and Irene Marholz. She spent her early years in Minnesota before moving to Casper, WY in 1960 and retiring to Palm Coast, FL in 2008.

She worked for various oil and gas companies in Casper and spent the last 34 years in Casper working for Eighty Eight Oil Purchasing Company (True Companies) where she made many life-long friends.

One of her accomplishments while working for the True Companies was the Corporate Leadership Award presented to her in Dallas, TX by the Department of the Interior, Minerals Management Division in 2002.

She and her husband were great sports enthusiasts. When she was not spending time with family, she was enjoying the sports world.

She was an active member of Shepherd of the Coast Luther church in Palm

Coast, FL.