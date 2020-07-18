Sharon Scholz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Sharon passed peacefully June 26, 2020 with family in Lake Crystal, Minnesota.

Sharon was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 15, 1938.

In 1964 she married the love of her life, Jerry Scholz. During their 52 years together, they had three children and eight grandchildren.

Sharon worked many jobs, but her passion was her children. Sharon had a kind and generous spirit and loved helping people. She spent the last year in an assisted living center where she touched many lives. Her bright smile and wit captured the hearts of the staff and residents. The family thanks the staff for their love and dedication to our mother.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and her parents Mary (Ivan) Cottrill and George Hornick.

She is survived by her children, George Scholz, Janet (Neal) Ala, and Richard (Kari) Scholz; grandchildren, Alex and Allison Ala, Michael, Mathew, Brianna, and Danica Scholz, Travis Sisco and Logan Hand; and her siblings, Richard (Rosalyn) Cottrill and Laura (Kirk) Kraft.

Thank you to our Mother, for your patience, kindness, selflessness, and unconditional love. Thank you for sharing your smile and your light. Most of all thank you for being an amazing mom. You will always be cherished.

