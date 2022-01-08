 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawn R. Huffer

  • 0

LARAMIE—Shawn R. Huffer, 66, died Wednesday, Dec, 29, 2021, in Laramie. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Centennial Valley Community Church in Centennial.

Montgomery Stryker Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News