DOUGLAS - Sheila Marie Haddenham, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Jason Beddes presiding. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Gorman Funeral Home.