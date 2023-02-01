Sherry Kelley
CASPER — Sherry Kelley died January 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. February 3, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Douglas, WY. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
