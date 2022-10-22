Sherry Lynn McDonald was born April 30, 1948 and passed October 6, 2022.

Sherry was born in Casper, WY but lived all over the world in her younger years due to her father’s employment. One of her most favorite homes being in Libya Africa.

After high school graduation, Sherry attended nursing school in Oklahoma which soon led to her extensive career as a nurse with the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. In November 1981, Sherry married Patrick McDonald and they had one daughter, Allison McDonald, who was born February 1983.

Throughout her career and retirement, Sherry made friends easily with her bright smile and empathetic compassion towards others. She was also known for her love of animals as well as being an avid reader and cross stitch enthusiast.

Sherry is survived by: her daughter Allison McDonald, brother Jerry Bailey, brother Richard Bailey, sister-in-law Diane Bailey, nephew Garrett Bailey, and niece Brooke Bailey.

Sherry is preceded in death by: her husband Patrick McDonald, her parents Robert and Mary Bailey, and her in-laws Jerry and Helen McDonald.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with arrangements under the direction of Newcomer Casper Chapel. She will be buried with her husband in Gering, NE at Westlawn Cemetery.

