CASPER—Sherry Rae Volker was born February 5, 1957. She passed away on January 28, 2022, in the Snowy Range of Wyoming, doing what she loved: riding snowmobiles with her family in the mountains. Sherry was born in Casper, Wyoming, where she would spend the rest of her life raising a family, running a business and touching every heart who ever knew her. Her kindness and compassion were known by everyone both personally and professionally.

She loved the water and enjoyed boating, sailing, scuba diving and anything else that could be done on the water. At a young age Sherry was instilled with a love of traveling by adventures with her parents and two sisters, Mary and Jean. That love continued into adulthood, as she expanded her travels around the United States to the Caribbean and Europe. She loved to be outdoors any time of the year, whether Jeeping in the mountains and the red rocks of Moab or playing in the deep powder on her snowmobile. Her creativity was unmatched, and she enjoyed arranging flowers, decorating and designing the house, and helping design and build the family’s bus and off-road trailer.

Sherry met the love of her life, Kenny Volker, in 1975, while attending Natrona County High School. They married on September 16, 1978, and two children followed, Kenny II in 1981 and Rachel in 1984. Sherry loved her family immensely. Her children, grandchildren and husband were always blessed by a hug when things were tough and advice when she thought it was needed, or a special gift only she could have thought of to make life better. Along with her family, Sherry amassed a wonderful collection of friends that she adored dearly. She had an amazing love of animals, and her fur babies were always so excited to be with her.

Sherry put her studies in accounting from Casper College to good use helping her husband Kenny build their boat business, Casper Outboard. After the boat business Sherry moved to the RV business and spent 22 years as the office manager at Sonny’s RV.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Martin L. and Joyce Sullivan, along with her in-laws, Gene and Shirley Volker.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Volker; son, Kenny Volker (Julie); daughter, Rachel (Luke) Zimmerman; and grandson, Blake Zimmerman, along with Skylar Zimmerman and Aiden Lockhart; extended family Devin, Cindy, Ava and Christian Garvin; and her sisters, Mary (Bob) Bolton and Jean (Monte) McNamee, and nephews, Cody (Kylie) Wyatt and his daughter, Millie Joyce, and Travis (Anna) Wyatt, and his daughter, Walker Wynn.

Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church 520 CY Ave on Friday, February 4th, at 3:30 p.m. with a reception at Casper Elks Lodge after the service.