BUFFALO -- Sherry Tavegie, 71, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Summit Wesleyan Church
North Main Street
Buffalo, WY 82834
