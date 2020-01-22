Sherry Tavegie
View Comments

Sherry Tavegie

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO -- Sherry Tavegie, 71, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Sherry Tavegie, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave
Buffalo, WY 82834
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sherry's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Summit Wesleyan Church
North Main Street
Buffalo, WY 82834
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sherry's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News