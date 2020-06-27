× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THERMOPOLIS—Shirlee Anne Crofutt, 88, passed away June 19, 2020 at Worland Health Care Center in Worland, WY following a period of declining health.

Born October 16, 1931 in Gordon, NE, she was the daughter of Faye (Nern) Thompson and George “Powder River” Thompson. The family resided on the Kitchen Ranch in northern Niobrara County, and Shirlee attended grade school at country schools near the Ranch and in Douglas, WY. She then lived with family in Gordon, NE where she attended Gordon High School, graduating in 1949.

In 1951, she married the love of her life – Glenn Edward Crofutt. They raised three children together and after retiring from ranching the couple lived in Wickenburg, AZ and Springville, CA. They moved back to Wyoming in the early 2000’s and lived in Thermopolis.

Shirlee never met a stranger and was not shy about giving advice or speaking her mind. She loved her family and friends, and always had a dog in her lap and a toothpick in her mouth. Shirlee was an entrepreneur at heart and always had a new business opportunity in mind. She ran restaurants in Wickenburg and Springville, and loved going to antique sales to find bargains.