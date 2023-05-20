Shirley Anderson Toomey was born on September 19, 1929, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 16, 2023 at Life Care Center in Casper, Wyoming. Shirley was the daughter of Oscar and Laura Anderson, and had a blissful childhood growing up in Minneapolis and spending summers at the family cabin in northern Minnesota. Shirley loved all animals and especially loved riding horses while growing up. She was a gifted artist from a young age and obtained a bachelor's degree in art from Grinnell College in Iowa in 1951. It was also at Grinnell that she met her husband, Bill, and they married in 1951. They enjoyed 62 happy years together until Bill died in 2013. The couple settled in Madison, Wisconsin, where they raised their family and became avid University of Wisconsin Badger fans. They were also dedicated members of Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years. In 1974 the couple built a cabin in Waushara County, Wisconsin, where the family enjoyed the lake life on weekends. Shirley was passionate about nature, especially birds, and she shared this passion with her children.

Shirley maintained many lifelong friendships, especially in Madison. She and Bill loved to play bridge and socialize as well as travel, especially with the Badger teams in their later years. They made many visits to their daughters in Texas and Wyoming, and Shirley adored her grandchildren. She passed on to all of us a deep love for cats, nature, swimming, and reading.

She laughed easily and was an eternal optimist, even in her later years with chronic pain and mobility issues. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She volunteered at Madison General Hospital/Meriter and Oakwood Lutheran Homes as well as other community organizations. She loved to bake at Christmas and passed on many of her family's Norwegian recipes. She was a beautiful, humble person who never said a mean word about anyone.

Shirley moved to Casper, Wyoming in January 2022, to be closer to her daughter, Joanne and was very happy to be able to meet her great-grandson, Luca, who was born in Casper in January 2023.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Barbara Toomey-Martin of Austin, Texas and Joanne Theobald (Ted) of Casper, Wyoming; her grandchildren: Allison (Ryan) Renton, Max (Sierra) Renton, Rachel Theobald, and Hannah Theobald, four great-grandchildren; her niece, Shelley (Clark) Emerick, and her nephew, Robert (Betsy) Wood as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her sons: Steven and Don, her son-in-law, Frank Martin, as well as her parents and one sister, Marjorie.

The family wishes to thank Shirley's many caregivers at Oakwood Lutheran Home in Madison and at Life Care Center in Casper, Wyoming. You all enriched her life and provided her with compassionate and dignified care during the last ten years of her life. We are forever grateful.The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Memorial donations in Shirley's name can be made to any local Audubon Society or Humane Society, in recognition of her great love for all creatures, great and small. Memories and messages can be shared with the family on Shirley's online memorial page at NewcomerCasper.com/obituaries.