Shirley Ann Rivera

Shirley was known for her homemade meals, her love of reading, and listening to her favorite songs and the sermons of her favorite pastors. She was feisty and passionate; she was thoughtful and kind. Shirley had a faith in God that was honest and real, and she is credited with laying the foundation of faith for her family. She had a heart for the lost and the broken, and she lifted people up in prayer daily. Shirley was deeply loved and will be missed by many, but never forgotten.