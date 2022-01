DOUGLAS—Shirley Dean (Hatfield) Jamerman Blakeley, 77, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel with Reverend Ed Rafferty of the Trinity Baptist Church officiating. Inurnment will be in the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville.