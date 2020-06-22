× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Shirley Delores (Jewell) Thomas, 91 of Casper, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020.

She was born August 13, 1928 in Youngsville, Pennsylvania to Charles T. Jewell and Velma Ellis Jewell. Shirley graduated from Warren High School in 1947. She then worked at New Process in Warren Pennsylvania. She moved to Casper, WY in 1961 where she had various jobs until her retirement. She married Delbert O. Thomas on December, 28, 1949 in Clarendon, Pennsylvania. From that union she had two children, Jay C. Thomas and Stephanie D. (Thomas) Petumenos. They were married several years and later divorced and she never remarried.

Shirley enjoyed puzzles, ceramic painting, crafts, watching old westerns, garage saling, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her door was always open. She was a person you could talk about life with. You were always welcomed with a smile and those beautiful blue eyes. She was supportive, cute, stubborn, feisty, funny, and truly one of a kind. Her integrity left a huge impact on the lives of those around her. She exuded unconditional love, loyalty, faithfulness, the importance of family, and doing what’s right. She stood up for what she believed in and didn’t care what other people thought of her. Her hilarious personality quirks always made her family laugh.