CASPER—Shirley Delores (Jewell) Thomas, 91 of Casper, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020.
She was born August 13, 1928 in Youngsville, Pennsylvania to Charles T. Jewell and Velma Ellis Jewell. Shirley graduated from Warren High School in 1947. She then worked at New Process in Warren Pennsylvania. She moved to Casper, WY in 1961 where she had various jobs until her retirement. She married Delbert O. Thomas on December, 28, 1949 in Clarendon, Pennsylvania. From that union she had two children, Jay C. Thomas and Stephanie D. (Thomas) Petumenos. They were married several years and later divorced and she never remarried.
Shirley enjoyed puzzles, ceramic painting, crafts, watching old westerns, garage saling, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her door was always open. She was a person you could talk about life with. You were always welcomed with a smile and those beautiful blue eyes. She was supportive, cute, stubborn, feisty, funny, and truly one of a kind. Her integrity left a huge impact on the lives of those around her. She exuded unconditional love, loyalty, faithfulness, the importance of family, and doing what’s right. She stood up for what she believed in and didn’t care what other people thought of her. Her hilarious personality quirks always made her family laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Florence Armstrong, Maxine Newman, and Doris Vicini; two brothers, Arnold Jewell and Charles Jewell II; and two twin granddaughters, Raquel and Loni Thomas. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
A private family celebration of life will be held to honor her on July 4, 2020.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers or condolences may be sent to 6625 Cherokee Lane, Casper, WY 82604 prior to her celebration.
