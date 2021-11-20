Shirley Elizabeth (Wilson) Rector

“The family soon moved to a rural home just south of Urbana, IL. Later they moved to town and she attended Lincoln Grade School, Thornburn Jr. High, and Urbana High School where she enjoyed a very active four years , graduating in 1948. After H.S. graduation she became employed by the University of Illinois working for the Dean of Engineering. It was there she met engineering student Robert “Bob” Rector of rural Smithfield, IL. They were wed July 27, 1950 in Wichita Falls, TX. They were married 69 years until Bob’s death in 2019. With a degree in mechanical engineering Bob had a long and successful career in the oil industry. In their life together they lived in eight states. Bob’s job with Amoco International took them to Iran, Egypt, and England over ten years. They moved houses 34 times. Shirley was called Betty most of her life until 1970 in Ashland, KY where she became Elizabeth. That became too long to sign art projects so Liz was born. For a short time Beth hung around on the golf course, but in 1990 Shirl took over and stuck! She was a Gemini, what else?” (SER quote)