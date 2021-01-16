CASPER—Shirley (Jucknath) Robertson, 85, peacefully passed late, December 31, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in 1935 to George and Elizabeth Jucknath. She grew up in Midwest with one brother, Roy Jucknath, deceased.

She married George Robertson in 1954.

She was a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center for almost 40 years. She wintered in Las Vegas and summered in Casper. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, shopping, playing bingo and bowling.

She was devoted to her four children, Randy Robertson, Rebecca Andrews, Rita (Brett) Jackson, Elizabeth (Barry) Rubinstein; and three grandchildren, Skye (Shawn) Watts, Chris (Kristen) Andrews, and Jeremiah Jackson. She has three great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Bailey Watts and Aubree Andrews.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. January 29, 2021 at College Heights Baptist Church, the Old Garfield School, at 1927 Walnut Street in Casper. Masks Required.

Livestream Link soon on bustardcares.com/obituaries/Shirley-Robertson.