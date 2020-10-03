Shirley Sibrel

MOHAVE, Ariz.—Shirley Sibrel passed peacefully in her sleep September 17, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s in Ft. Mohave, Arizona. She was a long time Casper, Wyoming resident. Shirley was born in 1938 in Greenview, Illinois to Francis and Alma Boston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Alma; as well as her three of her sisters, Nellie, Marian and Francis.

She is survived by one sister, Bonnie.

She made her way to Wyoming in her teens and eventually met her husband to be, Robert “Bob” Sibrel. They settled in Casper, Wyoming in 1957 and started a family of three children, Steve Sibrel (Corinne) of Encampment, WY, Debra Crowley (Tony) of Springfield, MO, and Richard Sibrel (Sheila) of Buck Eye, AZ. Shirley and Bob were blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley was active her entire life in the Casper community, belonging to many civic, professional and service organizations over her lifetime.