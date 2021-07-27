Simon Peter Marshall

CASPER—Simon Marshall was born August 4, 1971 and passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. He was loved deeply by his friends and his Casper family.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Simon on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Bart Rea Learning Circle starting at 5:30 p.m. We ask those that attend to bring a written memory or thought about Simon to put into a reliquary memorializing his life. We also welcome you to bring a single flower or object that reminds you of Simon to place on a memorial altar.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Casper Mural Project in Simon’s name. The donations will go towards a Casper mural in his honor.